Winter fire reminders, keeping your home and family safe

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – According to FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration officials more homes go up in flames during the winter months than any other time of the year.

Officials say it’s important to keep heat sources three feet away from anything that can burn including furniture and drapes.

It’s also important to never use an oven to heat up the house and remember to turn-off space heaters when leaving your room and before going to bed.

Fire officials also suggest that you clean your chimney before using it and to get it inspected by a professional every year.

By turning off those fire hazards, it not only saves you money but it can also save your life.

The U.S. Fire Administration reported that from 2010 and 2012 fires caused by heat fixtures resulted in 155 deaths, 625 injuries and $351 million in property loss.