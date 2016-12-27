Woman shot in eye at gun range, hospitalized in critical condition

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – One woman was hospitalized Monday after she was shot in the eye at an South Carolina gun range.

Deputies say the shooting happened at Skip J. Shooting Range on Murphy Road in Anderson.

Coroner Greg Shore said the 24-year-old Georgia woman suffered a single gunshot wound to the head in her eye. The bullet is lodged in her brain.

The coroner says the woman was visiting family in the area for Christmas and they had gone to the shooting range as they had in the past.

Shore said that the victim was unresponsive when paramedics arrived on scene. She’s on life support as of Tuesday.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

The owner of Skip J Shooting Range called this an accidental shooting and said its the such incident they’ve had since opening 24 years ago.