Actress Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Actress Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital after falling ill.
TMZ was the first to report the news.
The Los Angeles Times says paramedics were called to her son’s home around 1:00pm Wednesday after the 84-year-old complained of breathing problems. TMZ reports Reynolds was at the Beverly Hills home helping plan the funeral for her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday.
Paramedics confirmed to the Los Angeles Times a woman in fair to serious condition was taken to a local hospital, but they could not confirm the identity of the patient, citing privacy laws.
Reynolds first leading role came in 1952. The then 19 year old starred as Kathy Selden in “Singin’ in the Rain.” She’s been nominated for an Academy Award, two Emmy Awards and a Tony Award over her career, and was given the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.
Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.