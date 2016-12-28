Apache helicopter goes down in water near Houston

SEABROOK, TX (WCMH) — The US Coast Guard in Texas is responding to reports of an aircraft down in the water.

USCG Houston spokesperson Petty Officer Andy Kendrick confirms to CNN this is an Apache helicopter that crashed about 30 minutes ago.

CNN reports the helicopter had lifted off from Ellington Field with two people onboard and went down in Galveston Bay. USCG is on scene assisting local authorities in the search for crew members.

NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports the crash happened just off El Jardin Beach in Seabrook.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.