COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In preparation for the Fiesta Bowl, babies born at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center between now and Saturday will get special ‘Beat Clemson’ blankets.

All of the babies will receive either sleep sacks or tummy time blankets that say ‘Beat Clemson.’

Ohio State University’s football team plays Clemson on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl.