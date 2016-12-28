Browns will keep training camp in Berea, after rumors they would move to Columbus

BEREA, OH (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns will continue to train in Berea in the summer, the organization announced today.

The Browns had been trying to move camp to Columbus. The city was working with the Browns to possibly redevelop the Tuttle Park Community Center.

“Throughout the multi-year process, the Browns evaluated many options and ultimately determined Berea provided a great environment for the team to to prepare,” the team said in a statement. “The team is fully committed to improving the training camp experience for players, coaches and fans, including those who travel many hours to interact with the team.”

Tony Collins, director of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, issued the following statement:

From the beginning, the concept of redeveloping the Tuttle Park Community Center has been about working with partners to find ways to maximize facilities and programming for our residents. Unfortunately we are unable to move forward with this project. Today we received notice from the Cleveland Browns that they have made the decision to not pursue a partnership with Columbus Recreation and Parks Department in the redevelopment of the Tuttle Park Community Center. While we still believe in the concept of bringing multiple partners together, both in the public and private sector, to help develop better facilities, we respect the Cleveland Browns’ decision and want to thank them for their willingness to explore partnership opportunities with the City of Columbus and Franklin County. Moving forward, we will continue to explore partnerships that will enhance the services we provide to all of those we serve.