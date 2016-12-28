Cinnabon apologizes for ‘best buns’ Carrie Fisher tweet

(KRON) — Cinnabon is apologizing for posting a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.
It reads: “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.” It was accompanied by a portrait of the actress made out of cinnamon, with a cinnamon bun acting as the hair Fisher’s character Princess Leia wore in the first “Star Wars” film.
Many people took to Twitter saying the message was seen as using a death to promote their product.
The baked goods company apologized saying: “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry.”
However, others are arguing that Fisher would have enjoyed the humor.