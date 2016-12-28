Columbus mom accused of killing dog in front of child while robbing store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing robbery charges after allegedly shooting her dog in front of her five-year-old child at an east Columbus drive-thru.

It happened Sunday at Brothers Drive-Thru at 1535 East Livingston Avenue just before 11pm.

According to Columbus police, 21-year-old Simone Kendrick entered the drive-thru with her dog and five-year-old child. She attempted to make a purchase, but didn’t have enough money.

Police said Kendrick began to argue with the two clerks about the money and wanted the clerks to just give her the items.

She then threatened the clerks with bodily harm if they didn’t give her the items, according to police.

Kendrick then allegedly punched one of the clerks in the face and pointed a gun at him. The other clerk then tried to grab the gun.

Police said Kendrick fired multiple shots, resulting in the death of her dog.

Officers determined that the gun had been reported stolen.

Kendrick is charged with aggravated robbery. Investigators say additional charges could follow.