Columbus named a top trending travel spot in the United States

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s capital city is a travel destination on the rise, according to TripAdvisor’s list of top trending travel spots.

Columbus lands at No. 9 in the USA on the 10-city Traveler’s Choice Destinations on the Rise list.

Visitors say they like Columbus’s neighborhoods and its food scene. They also have positively reviewed attractions like COSI, the Columbus Museum of Art, and the monthly Gallery Hop in the Short North, and enjoy shopping at Easton Town Center.

The list tracks cities that have seen steadily-increasing reviews for accommodations, restaurants, attractions, and increase in booking interest.

 

