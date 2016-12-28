Columbus couple charged with luring victims into prostitution

Feagin and Dehart
Feagin and Dehart

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that two people have been charged after allegedly providing homes for prostitutes and advertising that the women were available for sex.

Donald Ray Feagin Sr., 64, and his girlfriend Amanda Michelle Dehart, 33, were indicted on counts including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, possession of heroin, and promoting prostitution.

The prostitution allegedly occurred between Dec. 1, 2013-Feb. 7, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2013-April 30, 2014 while women were living at the couple’s home on Fairwood Avenue in Columbus.

According to Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office, the couple created sex for sale ads that they posted on backpage.com and employed the prostitutes to make money.

Both defendants face a potential sentence of 10 years or more. They were indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

