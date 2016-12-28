Fans create impromptu Walk of Fame star for Carrie Fisher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans seeking to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher have created an impromptu star for the actress on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Fisher fans took over a blank star on Hollywood Boulevard and used paste-on letters to spell out her name and the phrase “May the force be with you always.” Candles and flowers surround the star.

Fisher did not have an official star on the Walk of Fame, but administrators of the Los Angeles tourist attraction are allowing the tribute temporarily to give fans a place to mourn.

There has also been a run on Fisher’s books since the “Star Wars” actress and humorist died on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Remembering Carrie Fisher View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey) American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie "The Empire Strikes Back," sequel to the record-breaking "Star Wars" epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin) Actress Carrie Fisher, 16, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, poses in New York City on May 2, 1973. (AP Photo) FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in the back garden of the house on the East Side of New York where she lives with her mother. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File) Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier?s production for Granada TV of ?Come Back, Little Sheba? by William Inge. It is the fourth play in an on-going series produced by Laurence Olivier for the British TV network, ?The Best Play of the Year 19--.? (AP Photo) Singer-composer Paul Simon and actress Carrie Fisher leave the Cathedral of St. John the Devine in New York City, March 11, 1982, after a memorial service for comedian John Belushi. Belushi was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel friday. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of Star Wars with Carrie Fisher in the filming of the CBS-TV special The Star Wars Holiday Nov. 13, 1978. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich) FILE - In this Oct. 5, 1978 photo, from left, actors Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in Los Angeles to be telecast during the holidays. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) FILE - This Sept. 14, 1990 file photo shows actress and author Carrie Fisher in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File) Author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London, Friday, Feb. 20, 2004. The former "Star Wars" actress and daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, is best known for her international bestseller "Postcards from the Edge." (AP Photo/John D McHugh) Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher speaks with the media before entering a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Carrie Fisher poses for photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central's "Roast of William Shatner," Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rene Macura) Carrie Fisher arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards, Thursday, April 7, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Carrie Fisher poses for photographers with a dog upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Fisher, the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, had been hospitalized since Friday, when paramedics responded to a report of a patient in distress at Los Angeles airport.

Her most recent book, “The Princess Diarist,” was on top of Amazon’s list of best-selling books on Wednesday. “Wishful Drinking” and “Postcards From the Edge” were also in Amazon’s top 10, with “Shockaholic” ranked as No. 57.

Five of the top 10 books on Amazon’s “Movers and Shakers” list, which measures titles that show the greatest upward movement in sales over a 24-hour period, were by Fisher. That list also included Courtney Carbone’s book, “I Am a Princess,” about Fisher’s Princess Leia character, at No. 11.

HBO, which is airing a documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher” next year, added a New Year’s Day showing of Fisher’s one-woman stand-up special “Wishful Drinking.”

The network called Fisher “a great friend and a rare talent who left us with so many lasting memories with her wonderful sense of humor and unique and honest perspective on life.”

Viewers also will hear Fisher’s voice again on two new episodes of Fox’s animated comedy “Family Guy.”

She reprised her role as Angela, brewery boss to Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane). Air dates have yet to be set for the episodes, Fox said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, comic Steve Martin found himself the topic of discussion online about a tweet that he posted, then deleted, that said: “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher … was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”

Martin received some online criticism for initially focusing on her appearance instead of her work, which in turn drew backlash for being a too sensitive reading of his tribute.