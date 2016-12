COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You’re never too young to help out those in need.

That’s the message of 7-year-old Neko O’Dell, who has been growing out her hair so she can donate it to less-fortunate children.

Neko said she’s faced health issues before; spending time in the hospital has inspired her to help other kids.

On Wednesday, Neko donated 10 inches of hair. She said she plans to grow it out and donate it all over again.