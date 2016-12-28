Local businesses change New Year’s Eve game plan ahead of Fiesta Bowl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepared to face the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl, many businesses had to change their plans to incorporate what is akin to religion in Columbus: Ohio State football.

“As a Buckeye fan I have been preparing for this since September,” said Ashley Redmon, Public Relations Manager at Eldorado Scioto Downs.

The racino has been inundated with calls about game day plans.

“Our theme for New Year’s eve this year is Mardi Gras, so we are going to be rolling out the purple and green and gold carpet this year for that theme,” Redmon said. However, in our Brew Brothers Brewery and Restaurant, we have decided (to) make it Ohio State. The big thing that we have to prepare for is just security making sure we don’t go over capacity.”

While Scioto Downs believes the game will bring in business, the popular Varsity Club bar, is worried.

“My first reaction was (that) I don’t have enough staff for how crowded we’re going to be,” said owner Tony Mollica. “Typically on New Year’s Eve we get a couple people.”

Mollica is now planning to pull in more than a hundred fans for the big game.

“We’re going to have more staff, more product, more pizza, more beer. Whenever the Buckeyes play in the Fiesta Bowl or whatever Bowl game it is, we get full,” said Mollica.

No matter where fans watch the game, they are all hoping for a Buckeye win and a chance at the national championship.