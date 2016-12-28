OSU band member makes 55 yard field goal, gets tryout offer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – While TBDBITL practiced at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday, one of the band members made his case for a spot on the football team.

Trumpet player Austin Brizee, kicked the field goal from the 45 yard line inside OSU’s indoor practice facility.

The band tweeted a video of the field goal, asking Urban Meyer if he needed a kicker for the game on Saturday.

Ohio State’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Eron Hodges replied to the band, saying he ‘definitely has a tryout invitation.’

@TBDBITL @OSUCoachMeyer @OsuCoachCoombs @OhioStateFB not for Saturday but he definitely has a tryout invitation. Have him contact me — Eron Hodges (@EronHodges) December 28, 2016