OSU band member makes 55 yard field goal, gets tryout offer

@TBDBITL /Twitter
@TBDBITL /Twitter

 

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – While TBDBITL practiced at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday, one of the band members made his case for a spot on the football team.

Trumpet player Austin Brizee, kicked the field goal from the 45 yard line inside OSU’s indoor practice facility.

The band tweeted a video of the field goal, asking Urban Meyer if he needed a kicker for the game on Saturday.

Ohio State’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Eron Hodges replied to the band, saying he ‘definitely has a tryout invitation.’

