Pike Co. sheriff sworn in, vows to solve Rhoden family killings

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) – The Pike County Sheriff was sworn into office by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on Wednesday for his first full term.

“To have been appointed the sheriff in May of last year with all the things that came our way and have an election coming up within 18 months of you being appointed sheriff is quite stressful,” said Sheriff Charles Reader. “But, we got through it. The county is still behind me in great numbers and it’s awesome to have them behind me.”

He said during this term he’s looking to do “more of the same” including expanding community policing and having good partnerships with other local law enforcement.

Since he was appointed, Sheriff Reader said they’ve increased staff from 21 to 57. He said they’ve also been able to do more crime prevention and establish a narcotics department within the Sheriff’s Office.

But, people are still looking for answers in the Rhoden family killings.

“There’s not a whole lot of information that I’m willing to share. I’m very, very confident that this case will be solved. I’ve said that for a very long time,” said Sheriff Reader.

Sheriff Reader is tight lipped about the progress of the investigation, but explained the case is not forgotten.

“I’m going to start ordering the arrest of those that we may have interviewed before maybe once or twice, some more than that, that haven’t provided us true and accurate information,” he said. “I have a tendency to believe that my suspects are local. That’s my belief. I’m not going to say that’s everyone’s belief, but I have a tendency to believe that.”

Since the murders in April, there have been no arrests and no motive released. However, Sheriff Reader said he believes the case could have been solved “some time ago.”

“You have people that are timid. They’re scared and I realize that because they don’t want to be number 9 or number 10. There’s days that I worry as the sheriff about that, that I may have a number 9 or number 10. This is very, very serious.”

Sheriff Reader said tips and leads on the case are still coming in each day.

“It’s not forgotten. It’s worked every day,” he said. “I have people still assigned to the case.”

NBC4 reached out to the Rhoden Family and they declined to do an interview on camera.

However, Kendra Rhoden did tell NBC4 they are proud to have Sheriff Reader in office and that he’s doing a great job working with their family.