Police: 81-year-old man missing in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for an 81-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday.

Columbus police say James L. Childs Sr. was last seen in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Bancroft Street. He was driving a tan 2003 Buick Lesabre with Ohio license plate FZA 5667. Police say he may be headed to Stone Ridge Plaza at Morse and Hamilton Road.

Childs is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Childs’ location is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.