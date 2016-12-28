Police arrest two men in city’s 100th homicide of the year

Janei Brightwell and Ciree Matthews
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested two people two suspects in the 100th homicide of the year after a teenager was shot and killed on the east side of Columbus on December 17.

According to police, 19-year-old Shai-Kee Shikary Ray Allen was shot around 6:10pm Saturday near the 2700 block of East 6th Avenue. Officers say they were notified of the shooting after Allen had been taken privately to OSU East Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Allen was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m.

Police say they have now arrested two suspects, 19-year-old Janei Brightwell and 21-year-old Ciree Matthews, for the murder of Allen. It was determined they tried to rob the victim before shooting him. They are both being charged with aggravated murder and robbery.

