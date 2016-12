COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say an intoxicated driver led to a single-vehicle crash in north Columbus.

The accident happened around 3:00 am Wednesday morning.

Police say the car was heading west on East 17th Avenue and failed to turn at the intersection onto Summit Street.

The car went off the road and crashed into part of The Summit apartment buildings.

Police say two people were transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. There was minor damage to the building.