Police investigating ‘McRoadRage’ incident

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WCMH) – Calling it a case of “McRoadRage,” police in Florida are looking for a woman who got out of her car in a McDonald’s drive-thru and slapped the driver of the car in front of her.

According to St. Petersburg police, it happened back in October.

The driver of a boxy silver Nissan followed another woman into the drive-thru, got out of her car and opened the driver’s door of the other car. She then slapped the woman inside of the car.

The woman then got back into her car, backed out of the drive-thru and left the area.

