Sunniest period of December ends today…

Columbus (WCMH) – If you have thought this has been a very gray and cold December… you are correct! While we have tied the longest streak of non-cloudy days this month at 2, more clouds are going to return, and could make this the cloudiest December in the past 5 years.

Currently, clouds have dominated the month:

21 days so far have been cloudy

4 days so far have been partly cloudy

2 days have been mostly sunny/clear (most likely 3 including today)

The forecast looks for more clouds:

If the forecast holds, the 29th, 30th, and 31st should all be cloudy days and that would bring our total to 24 cloudy days for this December.

This would make it the cloudiest month in the past 5 years.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 JAN 12 14 13 16 17 46% FEB 10 9 9 14 11 37% MAR 15 14 10 19 10 44% APR 9 12 7 6 8 28% MAY 13 2 9 5 6 23% JUN 3 15 9 8 3 25% JUL 4 13 4 9 3 21% AUG 5 2 3 3 3 10% SEP 5 7 4 3 6 17% OCT 6 10 13 7 11 30% NOV 7 11 15 12 6 34% DEC (24) 20 21 18 22 65% 27% 35% 32% 33% 29%

This is also setting up to be the coldest December since 2010:

We are still running about 2.5 degrees below normal for the month, and it appears we will be on pace to stay about 2.5-3 degrees below normal for the month.

-Dave