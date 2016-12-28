Whitehall golf dome slashed by vandals

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Police in Whitehall are searching for the vandals responsible for deflating the dome at the Four Seasons Golf Center.

The manager tells NBC4 that around 11pm on Christmas day, the deflation alarm on the air-filled dome went off. By the time police arrived, it was already halfway deflated.

The dome has been vandalized before, but this time there were two large slices made in the dome.

“I believe it was around 90 feet, but it’s hard to tell the way the fabric is rolled over, there’s one about 90 feet and another probably about 45 feet,” said manager Shawn Wood. “It’s fairly hard, you would need a knife and some kind of box cutter or something, and they maliciously tried to cut this, it was definitely done on purpose.”

Wood hopes to have the dome repaired and back open by Saturday.

The facility will close for good at the end of February as part of a deal with the City of Whitehall to expand Whitehall Community Park.