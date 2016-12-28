Woman hit by vehicle in Newark

NEWARK (WCMH) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Newark on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Police say she was hit on North 4th Street. A representative from Newark Fire says the woman was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center via helicopter.

There is no information on her condition at this time.

