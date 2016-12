BEXLEY OH., (WCMH) — AEP is reporting an outage in the Bexley area Thursday evening.

It appears a tree fell on a power line in the area of 2100 Clifton Avenue. More than 400 customers are without power in the area.

Crews are currently on scene working to clear the tree and restore power.

AEP says it could be 11pm before the power is back on.

Franklin County is also experiencing other outages. A total of 1,370 customers are in the dark.

Restoration times are estimated for 11pm.