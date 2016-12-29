Amber Alert issued for West Virginia girl in ‘extreme danger’

nbc4-icon By Published:
amber-alert

BECKLEY, WV (WCMH) – Police in West Virginia issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl taken from a drug store parking lot.

Police say Jaddah Lashay Rodgers was last seen in the parking lot of a Beckley, West Virginia Walgreens around 6pm Wednesday. Police believe she is in ‘extreme danger.’

Rodgers is described as a black female standing 5’4” and weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. She has braided hair.

Police believe she was taken by 20-year-old Lawrence E. Asbury. WOWK reports that a warrant has been issued for kidnapping.

They were last seen in a red 1995 Chevy Blazer with a West Virginia license plate, but that car was found by police overnight.

No picture of Rodgers was released by police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s