Amber Alert issued for West Virginia girl in ‘extreme danger’

BECKLEY, WV (WCMH) – Police in West Virginia issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl taken from a drug store parking lot.

Police say Jaddah Lashay Rodgers was last seen in the parking lot of a Beckley, West Virginia Walgreens around 6pm Wednesday. Police believe she is in ‘extreme danger.’

Rodgers is described as a black female standing 5’4” and weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. She has braided hair.

Police believe she was taken by 20-year-old Lawrence E. Asbury. WOWK reports that a warrant has been issued for kidnapping.

They were last seen in a red 1995 Chevy Blazer with a West Virginia license plate, but that car was found by police overnight.

No picture of Rodgers was released by police.