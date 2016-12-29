Columbus Police: Celebratory gunfire is dangerous, and it’s illegal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is again reminding people that firing off guns to welcome the New Year is “potentially deadly and against the law.”

In 2014, Columbus Police received 147 gun-related calls from 11:45 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. More information is available on the police website.

Lamar Advertising put up billboards around the city to help spread the word.

