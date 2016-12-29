Company sends 600 employees on Mexico vacation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWQC) – Talk about a sweet holiday bonus.

A Waterloo company is about to send most of its workforce on an all-expenses-paid Caribbean cruise.

So many Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing employees are heading out of town at the same time that the company will shut down for five days in early January as workers enjoy the island of Cozumel off the Mexico coast.

“This trip wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our incredible Bertch associates!” says a Dec. 20 post on the Berch Facebook page

Bertch is rewarding its employees for a strong year and also celebrating a positive overall turnaround.

“There were certainly some hard years, during the recession that began in 2008,” said Bertch Marketing Associate Tony Means.

“Now that things are ticking upwards, there is a lot of relief, optimism for the future, and just general excitement that we found some success this year.”

The trip was offered to all 800 Bertch employees, however only around 600 are taking advantage while the rest are electing to receive cash instead.

Those choosing sun, sand, and surf will leave Jan. 8 aboard four chartered planes that will take them to a five-star hotel in Miami before they depart on a cruise ship to Cozumel.

“The reaction [among employees] has been overwhelmingly positive,” Means tells KWQC.