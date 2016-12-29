Dayton-area man accused of murdering daughter pleads not guilty

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, OH (WDTN) — The man accused of murdering his daughter made his first appearance in a Clark County courtroom on Thursday morning.

Brian A. Hayslip is facing a felony murder charge for allegedly shaking his 3-month-old baby girl to death.

The judge entered a plea of not guilty for Hayslip during Thursday’s arraignment. Bond is set at $300,000.

Hayslip will be represented by a public defender, with a preliminary hearing date yet to be determined.

Body camera footage was released on Wednesday from the arrest of Hayslip.

The footage, dated Dec. 27 shows Hayslip on the ground in a field.

Hayslip is accused of shaking his 3-month-old daughter to death after she cried, according to court documents. His daughter, Lilly, began to cry while Hayslip fed her Tuesday.

Hayslip would later tell investigators that he was in Mercer County looking for a place to bury Lilly.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Hayslip is the father of the deceased child.

Court records show that Hayslip was supported to take Lilly to his fiance’s mother’s house around noon so he could go to work. His fiance told investigators that he had not heard from him in a while and began to grow concerned.

When the fiance returned to the house, she found Hayslip and Lilly missing — she then created a missing persons report.

Hayslip’s vehicle was located in Mercer County with the deceased victim and Hayslip in the truck. A K-9 search of the area yielded Hayslip in the field, covered in mud. He was then detained and taken into the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. There, he admitted to shaking Lilly which resulted in his death.

“Mr. Hayslip advised he changed the baby’s clothes, placed her in the car seat and left the residence, realizing after a few minutes that the baby was deceased,” according to court records.

Lilly’s preliminary autopsy results indicate that she died from a subdermal hematoma to the brain.