DUI charge dropped for man who tested positive for caffeine

FAIRFIELD, CA (WCMH) – Prosecutors have dropped a DUI charge against a man who only tested positive for caffeine.

The charges were dropped more than 16 months after they were filed, KCRA reports.

“After further consideration, without a confirmatory test of the specific drug in the defendant’s system that impaired his ability to drive, we do not believe we can prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt,” District Attorney Krishna Abrams said Wednesday in a news release.

KCRA reports 36-year-old Joseph Schwab was driving home from work in August, 2015 when an alcohol beverage control agent pulled him over.

The agent said Schwab was driving erratically and she believed he was under the influence of drugs. A field sobriety test revealed dilated pupils.

Schwab agreed to a blood test, but the only drug that showed up was caffeine.

Experts say that although caffeine is a drug, it’s not typically associated with impaired driving, and might even help with driving.

The prosecutor said they believe Schwab was under the influence of a drug they don’t screen for.

“This is a case without a blood result, right, so it makes it a very difficult challenge to prove in court to not have the blood result,” said Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams.

Schwab says that more than a year later, this whole ordeal has hurt him financially and damaged his reputation.

“Looks like I’m undependable,” Schwab said. “And when you tell this type of story to somebody, they are naturally not going to believe you.”