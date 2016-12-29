Family-friendly First Night Columbus returns to ring in the new year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s time to ring in the new year. And what better way than with First Night Columbus downtown?

“It’s perfect, ready for family,” says Mike Collins, executive director of First Night Columbus.

First Night is in its 21st year. Collins says this year’s event will feature lots of fun and exciting activities.

“You have all the acts and performers that we bring in, you have the Creation Station, you have bounce houses, you have face painters,” says Collins.

And there’ll be some new entertainment, from fire performers in musical acts–including Anthony Mossburg, a Columbus native.

“Anthony Mossburg who has his fourth record coming out who is is from Columbus will open,” said Collins.

“This is actually the first time I’ve played a full New Year’s Eve event,” said Mossburg. “I’ll be doing a lot of originals…covers I’ll probably go through and do some fun ones. I will probably actually do an N’Sync cover from back in the day.”

There will be some changes this year–including no fireworks due to construction on the west side of COSI.

Tickets to First Night Columbus can be purchased at http://firstnightcolumbus.com/. Most of the events take place inside COSI.