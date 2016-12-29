Man crashes car after being shot in parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man says he was shot in a Walmart parking lot.

Police were called to the scene on the report of an accident around 5:20 pm. When they got there, they made contact with a man who had been in a single-car accident.

The driver, Rene Carter, told police he had been shot in the Walmart parking lot located at 3657 E Main Street.

He had been shot twice, with gun shot wounds in his stomach and knee.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation.

