Man crashes car after being shot in parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man says he was shot in a Walmart parking lot.
Police were called to the scene on the report of an accident around 5:20 pm. When they got there, they made contact with a man who had been in a single-car accident.
The driver, Rene Carter, told police he had been shot in the Walmart parking lot located at 3657 E Main Street.
He had been shot twice, with gun shot wounds in his stomach and knee.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
This incident is under investigation.