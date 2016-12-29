Ohio man says he shot brother who attacked him at apartment

nbc4-icon By Published:
brother-shoots-brother

CENTERVILLE, OH (WDTN) – A Centerville man is behind bars after calling police and saying he shot his brother in the chest.

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the first block of Poinciana Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Kettering Hospital for treatment, where his condition is unknown.

Robert J. Campbell III mugshot/Montgomery County Jail
Robert J. Campbell III mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

Police arrested the man’s brother, 28-year-old Robert J. Campbell III from Union. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on an initial charge of felonious assault, pending a review from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.

Campbell III called 911 to report the shooting, and told a dispatcher he fired the shot after his brother attacked him.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s