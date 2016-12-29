Ohio man says he shot brother who attacked him at apartment

CENTERVILLE, OH (WDTN) – A Centerville man is behind bars after calling police and saying he shot his brother in the chest.

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the first block of Poinciana Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to Kettering Hospital for treatment, where his condition is unknown.

Police arrested the man’s brother, 28-year-old Robert J. Campbell III from Union. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on an initial charge of felonious assault, pending a review from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.

Campbell III called 911 to report the shooting, and told a dispatcher he fired the shot after his brother attacked him.

The shooting remains under investigation.