Ohio State releases epic Fiesta Bowl trailer

nbc4-icon By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Football team released its latest hype video Wednesday.

Set to Johnny Cash’s ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down,’ the video features clips of the team preparing for the game cut with game footage, b-roll from the desert and game footage from the season.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to play in the Fiesta Bowl at 7pm on Saturday. The winner will play either Alabama or Washington in the CollegeFootball Playoff National Championship game January 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s