Ohio State releases epic Fiesta Bowl trailer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Football team released its latest hype video Wednesday.

Set to Johnny Cash’s ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down,’ the video features clips of the team preparing for the game cut with game footage, b-roll from the desert and game footage from the season.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to play in the Fiesta Bowl at 7pm on Saturday. The winner will play either Alabama or Washington in the CollegeFootball Playoff National Championship game January 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.