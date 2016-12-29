Ohioans Googled the term ‘3-1 lead’ more than any other state this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans Googled the term “3-1 lead” more than any other state in the nation in 2016–a testament to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ historic NBA championship, and to the number of people who just wanted to see Golden State go down.
In case you forgot, the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals this year.
Website Estately measured Google searches to see what each state searched for more frequently than any other state in the US.
Ohioans also searched “The NBA Finals,” “2017 NFL Draft,” and “Sen. John Glenn” more than any other state.
Karma may have come back to haunt Cleveland fans for all the “3-1 Lead” memes, as the Indians also lost the World Series to the Chicago Cubs–after going up 3-1 in the series.
But, again, the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.