Ohioans Googled the term ‘3-1 lead’ more than any other state this year

3-1 is the lead the Golden State Warriors had in the NBA finals before they blew it

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers Lebron James, center, holds up the NBA championship trophy alongside teammates Kyrie Irving, left, Kevin Love, rear right, J.R. Smith, right, and Tristan Thompson, front, as they arrive at the airport Monday, June 20, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers Lebron James, center, holds up the NBA championship trophy alongside teammates Kyrie Irving, left, Kevin Love, rear right, J.R. Smith, right, and Tristan Thompson, front, as they arrive at the airport Monday, June 20, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans Googled the term “3-1 lead” more than any other state in the nation in 2016–a testament to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ historic NBA championship, and to the number of people who just wanted to see Golden State go down.

In case you forgot, the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals this year.

Website Estately measured Google searches to see what each state searched for more frequently than any other state in the US.

Ohioans also searched “The NBA Finals,” “2017 NFL Draft,” and “Sen. John Glenn” more than any other state.

Karma may have come back to haunt Cleveland fans for all the “3-1 Lead” memes, as the Indians also lost the World Series to the Chicago Cubs–after going up 3-1 in the series.

But, again, the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s