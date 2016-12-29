Ohioans Googled the term ‘3-1 lead’ more than any other state this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans Googled the term “3-1 lead” more than any other state in the nation in 2016–a testament to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ historic NBA championship, and to the number of people who just wanted to see Golden State go down.

In case you forgot, the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals this year.

Man even Bolt isn't letting the Warriors forget 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bqKGUX2lgl — Men's Humor (@MensHumor) August 19, 2016

When someone reminds you the Warriors lost a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals with the first-ever unanimous MVP pic.twitter.com/IKSJPVv6zG — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) August 25, 2016

Website Estately measured Google searches to see what each state searched for more frequently than any other state in the US.

Ohioans also searched “The NBA Finals,” “2017 NFL Draft,” and “Sen. John Glenn” more than any other state.

Karma may have come back to haunt Cleveland fans for all the “3-1 Lead” memes, as the Indians also lost the World Series to the Chicago Cubs–after going up 3-1 in the series.

But, again, the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.

This place makes me think about life's fragility, and also how the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/xEzpZg9TUR — NIGHT BUFF-FORE XMAS (@edsbs) August 24, 2016

"The 73-9 Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals" pic.twitter.com/Jrk01hj3q5 — Zito (@_Zeets) August 25, 2016

When RG3 is hurt already but the Warriors still blew a 3-1 finals lead with the unanimous MVP to Lebron James pic.twitter.com/H9gWhxoM1l — Eric Michael (@EricWesty45) September 12, 2016