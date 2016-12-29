One person transported in life-threatening condition after report of pedestrian struck in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in life-threatening condition after the report of a pedestrian struck on the northeast side.

The call came in around 9:23pm.

One person was transported from the scene to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

No other details were immediately available.

