Parents say Hatchimals are swearing in their sleep

TORONTO (WCMH) — The headaches continue for the manufacturer of Hatchimals, this season’s hot toy for the holidays.

Earlier this week, parents reported that the toys were not hatching out of their plastic egg, like they are supposed to.

Now, some parents say the critters are swearing as they “sleep.” Several people have posted videos of the animals making noise to YouTube, and say the toy seems to be muttering “F*** me.”

Some people say the animals may just be saying “hug me.” A spokeswoman for manufacturer Spin Master told CNN Money that Hatchimals “communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep.

“We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language.”

If you can’t see the videos in this story, click here to see one of them on YouTube.