Singer Pink announces birth of son Jameson

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, Pink attends the U.S. Fund for UNICEF Snowflake Ball benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, Pink attends the U.S. Fund for UNICEF Snowflake Ball benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays.

The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with her husband, Carey Hart, was born Dec. 26.

Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, Jameson Moon Hart.

Another photo shows Hart with the infant in his arms. Pink captioned that one: “I love my baby daddy.”

A spokeswoman for the pop star confirmed the news Thursday.

Pink and Hart, who married in 2006, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow.

