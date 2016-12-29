State Route 315 to close in Delaware County for more than three months

POWELL, OH (WCMH) – Two construction projects will force the closure of State Route 315 in Delaware County for more than three months.

The first project will close 315 between Powell Road and Jewett Road for two weeks beginning at 1am on January 18.

During this closure, crews will clear out trees and relocate utilities. The Ohio Department of Transporation expects the work to be very loud.

The work is expected to be completed by noon on February 1.

Beginning on January 23, 315 will be closed between Powell Road and Retreat Lane for construction of a stabilization wall.

The road is expected to be closed for three and a half months.

The goal of the project is to stabilize the slope that supports the road between Jewett Road and Powell city limits. ODOT says the project is needed to prevent further erosion generated by the Olentangy River.

Stabilizing the slope includes building a ‘plug pile’ wall. This type of wall does not require a causeway and uses some of the existing vegetation on the bank. The ‘plug pile’ wall disturbs less of the natural environment, which will result in a reduction of run-off into the river.

During both closures, Powell Road will remain open.