3 injured when woman attempts to put dog named ‘Scarface’ in sweater

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Three people were injured during a dog attack Friday afternoon, according to Tampa Police.

Police said a pit bull mix named Scarface attacked its owner and continue to attack other family members who tried to stop the attack.

Brenda Guerrero went outside to put a sweater on the dog when it began attacking her.

Her husband, Ismal Guerrero, attempted to pull the dog off his wife when it began attacking him.

Antoine Harris also intervened, stabbing the dog in the backyard.

Animal Control and Tampa Police responded, and Animal Control shot the dog with a tranquilizer.

The dog went into the home where there were two small children present. Police deployed a bean bag gun and a Taser to subdue the dog.

The dog was eventually captured by Animal Control by using a catch pole.

The Guerreros were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Brenda Guerrero’s injuries are believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.