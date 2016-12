PATASKALA (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old woman from Etna has died after being hit by a vehicle.

Mujing Zhu was reportedly walking northbound in the 8300 block of Columbia Road Southwest at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. She was struck by a vehicle traveling the same direction.

Officials have not said if anyone will be charged following the crash.