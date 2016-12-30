Buckeye fans, TBDBITL members scale Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (WCMH) — Camelback Mountain stands more than 2,700 feet at the summit, and marks one of the most popular destination sites in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 1.14 mile climb ranks extremely difficult, but that didn’t stop NBC4’s Audrey Hasson and photographer Jon Edwards from scaling the pebbled trail…along with many other Ohio State fans in town for the Fiesta Bowl.

The “O-H-I-O!” chant, along with “Go Bucks!” was commonly heard along the trail as fans sported their best Buckeye gear. We also ran into the Clemson cheerleaders and members of The Ohio State Marching Band (TBDBITL), who wanted to climb Camelback Mountain ahead of performing in Saturday’s game.

“It’s tough, Especially since I don’t personally exercise in the band, I’m dying right now, but I’m enjoying it…I want to make it to the top,” said Patrick Wang, an OSU band member.

Adah Kinzer added, “It’s going to be difficult going to practice after this since my legs are hurting.”

And after about an hour of our climbing up treacherous rocks…we made it to the top! The view was absolutely incredible. We could see the University of Phoenix stadium in the distance, and Buckeye fans said next to attending the Fiesta Bowl, the climb up Camelback stands their favorite tourist excursion on their trip.