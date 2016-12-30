Buckeye, Tiger fans team up to help fight hunger in Arizona

PHOENIX (WCMH) — Tomorrow, they are opponents on the field. Today, they are teammates.

Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers of all ages came together Friday to give back to the community in Phoenix. They met at the St. Mary’s Food Bank alliance, which helps thousands in Arizona.

With the best damn band in the land providing the perfect soundtrack, everyone from Archie Griffin to Shelley Meyer to even the offensive coordinator’s son went to work, helping to make a difference somewhere miles away from Columbus.

PHOTOS: NBC4 at the Fiesta Bowl View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ohio State Buckeye players help local kids in Glendale, Arizona by painting a mural on Dec. 28, 2016 (WCMH photo). Ohio State Buckeye players help local kids in Glendale, Arizona by painting a mural on Dec. 28, 2016 (WCMH photo). Ohio State Buckeye players help local kids in Glendale, Arizona by painting a mural on Dec. 28, 2016 (WCMH photo). Ohio State Buckeye players help local kids in Glendale, Arizona by painting a mural on Dec. 28, 2016 (WCMH photo). Ohio State Buckeyes playing PlayStation, the sponsor of the Fiesta Bowl, on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 (WCMH photo) The Fiesta Bowl trophy. (WCMH photo) (WCMH photo) (WCMH photo) (WCMH photo) Jerod Smalley's view of the sunrise in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). Camelback Mountain on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). NBC4's Audrey Hasson and photographer Jon Edwards on their way up Camelback Mountain on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). Camelback Mountain on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). NBC4's Audrey Hasson and photographer Jon Edwards on their way up Camelback Mountain on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). NBC4's Audrey Hasson on top of Camelback Mountain on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). NBC4's Audrey Hasson and photographer Jon Edwards on top of Camelback Mountain on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). The view from Camelback Mountain on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). The view from Camelback Mountain on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney pose with the Fiesta Bowl trophy in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). A crowd gathers to watch Ohio State University's marching band practice on Dec. 30, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona (WCMH photo). The Ohio State Marching Band practices ahead of the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 30, 2106 (WCMH photo). The Ohio State Marching Band practices ahead of the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 30, 2106 (WCMH photo). Fans at the Buckeye Bash on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). Fans at the Buckeye Bash on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). Fans at the Buckeye Bash on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo). Fans at the Buckeye Bash on Dec. 30, 2016 (WCMH photo).

OSU President Michael Drake was also among the dignitaries helping to pack around 8,000 boxes worth of food.

“…you won’t be able to tell who’s a trustee, a student, an alum, a coach, a dean, who is from Clemson, who is from Ohio State, we’re all working together,” Drake said.

Clemson president Jim Clements was also there.

“We’re here to serve. So this is great. We’re honored that Michael asked us to participate and we’re going to make a difference in the community, that’s what this is all about,” he said.