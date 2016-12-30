Buckeye, Tiger fans team up to help fight hunger in Arizona

PHOENIX (WCMH) — Tomorrow, they are opponents on the field. Today, they are teammates.
Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers of all ages came together Friday to give back to the community in Phoenix. They met at the St. Mary’s Food Bank alliance, which helps thousands in Arizona.
With the best damn band in the land providing the perfect soundtrack, everyone from Archie Griffin to Shelley Meyer to even the offensive coordinator’s son went to work, helping to make a difference somewhere miles away from Columbus.
OSU President Michael Drake was also among the dignitaries helping to pack around 8,000 boxes worth of food.
“…you won’t be able to tell who’s a trustee, a student, an alum, a coach, a dean, who is from Clemson, who is from Ohio State, we’re all working together,” Drake said.
Clemson president Jim Clements was also there.
“We’re here to serve. So this is great. We’re honored that Michael asked us to participate and we’re going to make a difference in the community, that’s what this is all about,” he said.