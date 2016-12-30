Man believed to be armed involved in Marion SWAT standoff

MARION, OH (WCMH) – Police in Marion have been involved in an overnight standoff with a man wanted for theft.

According to Marion police, officers went to the Powhattan Street home of 75-year-old Phil Thomas to serve a warrant for failure to appear on theft and disorderly conduct charges.

When police knocked on the door, they say Thomas refused to come out and then closed the door. They saw him walk over and pick up a gun. They say he then threatened to shoot anyone who walked through the door.

Police said he appeared intoxicated, so they are trying to wait out the situation.

SWAT officers are on scene trying to convince Thomas to come out.