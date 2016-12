COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night in North Columbus.

Reports of a person being shot on the 7000 block of Linworth Road came in shortly after 11:30 pm.

Officials arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gun shot wound at Bluffsview Elementary School.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. The incident is under investigation.