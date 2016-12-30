One person injured in shooting in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is in stable condition after a shooting reported on the city’s west side Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45pm outside the Hall Road Market. 21-year-old Daymon Davis claims tells police he was standing outside the market talking with friends when 19-year-old Quwanda James drove into the lot.

The two had a brief argument and James fired shots from inside his car. Davis was struck once in the back.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

James was detained on scene and witnesses identified him as the shooting suspect. He is facing a felonious assault charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.