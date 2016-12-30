Search and rescue officials looking for missing plane in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WCMH)– WKYC is reporting the Coast Guard and other local search and rescue teams are searing for a missing plane in the Cleveland area.

The plane, a Cessna Citation 525, left Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland at 10:50 pm Thursday night.

The FAA said the aircraft was en route to Ohio State University when it stopped appearing on the radar.

WKYC spoke to a Petty Officer with the Coast Guard, who told them an aircraft from Detroit is already working in the search and rescue efforts and a second aircraft is coming from Canada to help.

He also told them the weather conditions have made the search difficult so far.

