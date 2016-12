COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP says they were dispatched to the Beechwold Blvd/High Street area in north Columbus for the report of an outage.

AEP says about 470 people are without power in the area.

AEP’s website gives an estimated restoration time of midnight for the neighborhoods in north Columbus affected by the outage.

