Blue Jackets head to historic game vs. Wild

ST. PAUL, MN(AP/WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets, coming off their 14th straight league win, face another hot team on Saturday night.

The run is tied for the fourth longest ever in the NHL, and Columbus is closing in on the record of 17 set by Pittsburgh in 1992-93. The Jackets next play at Minnesota on Saturday night, and the Wild have won 12 straight, setting up the first meeting between clubs with such long streaks.

“It’s going to be a blast,” forward Brandon Saad said. “They’re having a heck of a year and we’re playing well right now, too.”

No teams have ever had concurrent 12-game winning streaks, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Jackets and Wild face off at 6 p.m.