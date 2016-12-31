Columbus offers ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve throughout the city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you were stressed about where you were going to watch the Ohio State Fiesta Bowl game and party the night away, there was no need to worry because New Year’s Eve venues made sure they were prepared.

“My gosh we get the best of both worlds and one place,” said Leah Brys, Hyatt Recency party goer. “You get to have a fun time with partying and having a best friend and these are all my best friends. And I love having time to just watch the game and then we get to dance and have drinks and have fun afterwards and we’re all safe and its just a good New Year’s. Ready to bring in 2017.”

The Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus set up projectors throughout the hotel for party goers wanting to cheer on the Buckeyes.

For some the start of New Year’s Eve started off a little dark. American Electric Power company reported more than 400 people without power right at kick-off

“I was getting ready to find out where we were going, I got in the shower it was about 5 or 10 minutes before kick off. I had the game up on TV, jumped in the shower and as soon as I put shampoo and conditioner on my hair boom the lights went out and the water went cold,” said Chad Morrison, Buckeye fan.

Morrison came right on down to watch the game at a local bar.

“I was just shocked,” said Morrison. “I was like no, because I knew it was just starting to kick off.”

The little ones also had a party of their own, celebrating the New Year with First Night at Cosi.