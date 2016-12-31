Crash closes U.S. 23 northbound in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY CO., OH (WCMH) — U.S. 23 northbound is closed between DuPont Road and Tarlton Road near Circleville due to a crash.

Law enforcement officials have not released any information on how many vehicles were involved. The Pickaway County Fire Department says two helicopters left the scene and took an unknown number of patients to The Ohio State University Medical Center.

