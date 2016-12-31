Divers assembled in search for missing plane with 6 aboard

CLEVELAND (AP) – A dive team has been assembled in Cleveland to begin recovery efforts for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland’s shores.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson expressed condolences Saturday to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for the plane that vanished shortly after takeoff Thursday night from the city’s lakeshore airport. Officials said the city plans to launch immediate recovery efforts from a unified command center at Burke Lakefront Airport.

John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate.

